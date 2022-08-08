Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,839,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,303.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $303.17 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.80.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.