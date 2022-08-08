Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 5,100 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

ULTA stock opened at $377.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.76. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

