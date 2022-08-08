Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $76.17 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.