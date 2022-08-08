Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $75.04 on Monday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

