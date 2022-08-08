Banco Santander S.A. Sells 23,341 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,341 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,173. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

