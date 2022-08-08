Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 25.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.