Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,419 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern were worth $20,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,083,910 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $77.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

