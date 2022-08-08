Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,604 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $20,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,643,000 after acquiring an additional 200,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,362,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

