Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 5,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,599,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

GPN opened at $128.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 711.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.03.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

