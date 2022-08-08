Forsta AP Fonden Buys 33,500 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,189,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 63,820.2% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,488,000 after purchasing an additional 823,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 413,694 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 285,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $100.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

