Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,827 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 522.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,416,000 after purchasing an additional 97,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.

Shares of LULU opened at $317.80 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.10 and its 200-day moving average is $314.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

