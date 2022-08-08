Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,056 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $8,096,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.9 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $262.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

