Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 287 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $519.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.