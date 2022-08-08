Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 2,012 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 10,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $106.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $696,173.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,809,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $696,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,809,412.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,854 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,096. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.