Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $118.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

