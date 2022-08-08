Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $165.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average is $158.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

