Rossmore Private Capital Takes $207,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.36.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

