Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 468 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 97.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 454,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,409,000 after purchasing an additional 224,387 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $311.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.