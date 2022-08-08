Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $475.13 on Monday. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.35. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

