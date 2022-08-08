Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $477.59 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

