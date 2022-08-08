CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $202.15 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.67.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

