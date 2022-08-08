Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,874 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 7.8% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $320,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $118.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

