Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 2,674 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 51,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 199,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.