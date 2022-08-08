Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $89.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $465.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.