Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $395.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,303 shares of company stock worth $2,739,490 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.