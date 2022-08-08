Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.11 on Monday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

Insider Activity at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

