Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 3,121 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEM opened at $44.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,400. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

