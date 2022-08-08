Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 351 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of General Electric stock opened at $74.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -7.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.21.
General Electric Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.