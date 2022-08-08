Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 347.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 69,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Shares of SLB opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

