Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after purchasing an additional 227,519 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average of $86.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

