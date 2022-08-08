Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,226 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

