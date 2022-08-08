Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $118.22 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.