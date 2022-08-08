Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $5,113,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 680.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 34,924 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Aflac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

