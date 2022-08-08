M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,316 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $118.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.97. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $122.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

