Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.11 on Monday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

