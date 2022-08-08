Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 1,198 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

PNC opened at $167.04 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

