Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 509 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $234.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

