Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,543 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 146,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

