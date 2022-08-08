Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,861 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $21,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $150.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

