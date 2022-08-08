iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,447,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 168,890 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 69,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $8,596,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

