Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $101.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average is $111.35. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

