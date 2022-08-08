Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,184,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 434.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after buying an additional 72,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $150.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $154.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

