Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $74,540,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $86.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

