General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Motors were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

