BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 685.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,561 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

