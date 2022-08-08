Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $337,000 in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 320,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $101.13 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average of $106.83.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.