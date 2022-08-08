American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American International Group were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in American International Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 103,921 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in American International Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 262,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,335,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.83 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

