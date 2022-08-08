Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 927 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $210.76 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

