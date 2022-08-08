BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 393.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Shares of AMD opened at $102.31 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

