Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 817 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $270.74 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

